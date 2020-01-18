Wendy Jacobs, wife of football icon Fandi Ahmad, takes up Singapore citizenship

SINGAPORE - One of Singapore's most well-known celebrities, South Africa-born model Wendy Jacobs, has taken up Singapore citizenship.

The 46-year-old, alongside about 200 other new citizens, received her certificate and pink NRIC on Sunday (Jan 12) at the Ang Mo Kio GRC and Sengkang West SMC Citizenship Ceremony.

Ms Jacobs, who underwent an operation to remove a brain tumour in June 2012, has lived here for 24 years and is married to Singapore football icon Fandi Ahmad, 57. The couple have five children.

In a Facebook post, Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar, an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, wrote: "I am glad Ms Wendy decided to take up Singapore citizenship.

"She has contributed much to Singapore, not just as a wife and mother, but also through her past work in the modelling and entertainment industry, stints as emcee and host for events, as well as teaching personal and corporate gourmet etiquette at ITE College Central for a period of time.

"She also shared with me that her third son, Ilhan, is currently doing his National Service, just as his two older brothers, Irfan and Ikhsan, did before they embarked on their respective professional football careers.

"A warm welcome to our new citizens, many of whom have worked and lived in Singapore for many years, married to our fellow Singaporeans and have Singaporean children, and already naturalised, just like Ms Wendy Jacobs.

"Let us all work together to make Singapore an even better home for all of us, and co-create an even brighter future for all our children! Majulah Singapura."

Ms Jacob's two oldest sons, Irfan, 22, and Ikhsan, 20, are both professional footballers and also play for the Lions.

Local football legend Fandi Ahmad and his wife Wendy Jacobs (second from left) celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri with their children, Ikhsan (at the back); Iman (beside Ikhsan); Ilhan (right); and Iryan (left). PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

Ms Jacobs caused a stir in 2013 when discussing which country her sons would represent, when she said in an interview: "How many times have Singapore been in the World Cup? How many times have South Africa been in the World Cup?

"I would leave it up to my children, but their father will help them in their direction.

"If football is their career, then what do the statistics say? They tell you a lot.

"How far can you go in football in Singapore? How far can you go in South Africa?

"And you must start and decide young, whether you want to try and succeed in Europe early because you can't just go from a 25-year-old playing in the S-League to saying 'I want to play for Barcelona'."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.