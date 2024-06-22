'Were his hands itchy?' Netizens baffled by man who opened drinks and left rubbish on stranger's car

Were his hands itchy? Did he have a bad day? An incident at Tanjong Pagar Plaza’s carpark yesterday (June 21) has left netizens confused.

In an anonymous post submitted to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the user shared dashcam footage of a man leaving his rubbish behind on the former's car.

In the video, a bespectacled man in a green shirt places his drinks on the hood of the car and the video cuts to him leaving one of the cup lids on the windscreen before driving off.

Claiming that the man was a Strides taxi driver, the user said that the man also hung an empty cup on the door handle. The reason for him doing so? None, the user claimed.

Netizens started debating in the comments, wondering why the man did such a thing.

"What’s wrong with this guy?" remarked one netizen.

"What's the point of doing this? I'm confused. Or were his hands itchy?" questioned another.

Another joked: "Maybe you parked at his favourite parking lot."

One netizen even went so far as to call the man "unsociable and uncivilised".

Piles of rubbish at new Punggol estate

Earlier this week, a Punggol Point Cove resident voiced concern after seeing large cardboard boxes, nylon bags and other items dumped in the basement car park.

"I've caught some people red-handed but there was nothing I could do," he said in an interview with Shin Min Daily News, adding that an elderly man nearly fell after tripping on a pile of rubbish.

A spokesperson for HDB later told AsiaOne that they received feedback about the issue and have deployed workers to remove the bulky waste and renovation debris dumped at the basement car park.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com