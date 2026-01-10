Woman, 29, arrested for suspected drug trafficking, drugs worth over $94k seized in West Coast condo

A 29-year-old Singaporean woman has been arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers for suspected drug trafficking offences.

The woman was arrested in a residential unit of a condominium in the vicinity of West Coast Way, on Thursday (Jan 8).

In a media statement on Saturday (Jan 10), CNB said that forced entry had to be conducted as the woman refused to comply with lawful orders to grant officers access into a room of the unit which she was in.

"A search of the room recovered about 7,114g of cannabis, 169g of 'Ice', 9g of ketamine, 30g of 'Ecstasy', 30 Erimin-5 tablets," CNB said, adding that drug paraphernalia were also seized.

According to CNB's estimate, the drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $94,900.

"(It) could potentially feed the addiction of 1,100 abusers for a week," CNB said.

Drug trafficking is an offence in Singapore.

A person found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations by CNB are still ongoing.

