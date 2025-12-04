Western region of Singapore hit by flash floods, quick response teams deployed: PUB

Several areas in the Western region of Singapore were hit by flash floods after heavy rain across the country on Thursday (Dec 4) afternoon.

In a Facebook post, national water agency PUB said that the flash floods were caused by intense rain that temporarily overwhelmed the capacity of the surrounding drains and canals.

PUB had earlier issued flood risk warnings for nine locations including Boon Lay, Clementi and Tanjong Pagar.

In particular, four regions were hit by the flash floods:

Junction of Boon Lay Way and Corporation Rd

Boon Lay Ave (between Jalan Boon Lay and Boon Lay Drive)

Pandan Road

Pesawat Drive (before Jurong Port Road)

Quick response teams were immediately deployed to assist with traffic and direct vehicles away from flooded lanes, said PUB, adding that flooding subsided within 30 minutes at all four locations.

The heaviest rainfall of 113.4mm was recorded in western Singapore from 1.45pm to 3.25pm, which corresponds to 36 per cent of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in December.

PUB also noted that the rainfall recorded lies within the top two per cent of maximum daily rainfall records since 1978.

The agency encouraged the public to stay updated on the weather and flash floods, especially with the ongoing Northeast Monsoon season.

The public can get updates via the myENV mobile app or subscribe to PUB's Flood Alerts Telegram channel (https://t.me/pubfloodalerts).

For flood safety tips, visit http://go.gov.sg/befloodready-pubhome.

[[nid:726094]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com