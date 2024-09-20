Whampoa hawker responds to criticism over small plate of fried oyster omelette

The owner of a fried oyster omelette stall listed in the Singapore Michelin Guide has clarified that the small portion size of their cheapest option is in consideration of elderly customers.

On Monday (Sept 16), a netizen took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group and compared the size of the $5 dish from Huat Heng Fried Oyster in Whampoa Makan Place to "leftovers".

"I have no intention to boycott this outlet," wrote the user. "I strongly understand F&B [industry], I personally think is too much."

The second-generation owner of Huat Heng Fried Oyster told Shin Min Daily News that the Facebook user had returned to enquire about the portion size of his meal after it was served.

"He was drinking with five or six other people at the time. Such a small amount would definitely not be enough for them," said the female hawker, who declined to be named.

The stall sells oyster omelette at three price points: $5, $8 and $10. The $5 option is specially designed for seniors as they have smaller appetites, she explained.

"We haven't raised prices for more than five years. I previously thought about removing the $5 option, but my father-in-law (the original owner) insisted on keeping it."

The hawker added that the $5 portion has three oysters, the $8 portion has five to six and the $10 portion has eight to nine. It is her first time receiving a customer complaint since taking over the business two years ago.

The stall has a three-star rating on Google with several customers criticising their small $5 sizes.

One diner told Shin Min that the size of $5 portion is indeed small and pointed out that the oysters are small too.

However, another regular customer surnamed Zhou said she always orders the $5 portion, which is sufficient for her.

"I don't eat much and won't be able to finish eating if I buy too much, so I think this portion size is just right. Those who eat more can choose the $8 or $10 option," she said.

