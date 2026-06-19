100 people evacuated after stall at Whampoa hawker centre catches fire; no injuries reported

A fire broke out at Whampoa Makan Place at a noodle stall on Friday (June 19) at about 4.10pm.

Videos of the fire posted on social media show a kitchen exhaust duct on top of the said stall in flames.

Some passers-by were seen trying to douse the fire using a hosereel.

Minutes later, thick smoke billowed out of the premises.

An eyewitness, surnamed Fong, posted a picture showing thick grey smoke shrouding the vicinity of the stall.

A Facebook live posted by user May Yeoh showed at least three Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighting appliances and one ambulance at the scene.

Police officers were also present to cordon off the scene.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF stated that the fire involved the kitchen exhaust ducting of the said stall, adding that the fire was extinguished using two water jets and a hosereel.

It said that firefighters and police officers evacuated about 100 people from the hawker centre as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

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editor@asiaone.com