Man who pointed knife at alleged buyer in Bendemeer charged with Kpod trafficking

A 30-year-old man who was allegedly trafficking etomidate-laced e-vaporiser pods was charged in court on Wednesday (Feb 4).

The accused, Yeo Zhi Xiang, was arrested on Monday (Jan 2) when police officers attended to a case of dispute among three men involving the use of a knife at a carpark in Whampoa West.

According to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Yeo had allegedly pointed a knife at one of the two men, while one of them was allegedly buying etomidate e-vaporiser pods from him.

After the police detained the trio, checks were conducted on Yeo's van where officers found 80 e-vaporiser pods — 29 under the driver's seat, 50 at the back of the van, and another pod with an e-vaporiser at the door on the driver's side.

HSA's tests confirmed that the 80 pods contained etomidate.

Investigations against the other two men are also ongoing.

Yeo's case will be heard in court again on March 5.

If found guilty of selling or distributing etomidate e-vaporisers, he may be jailed for up to 10 years and receive up to five strokes of the cane.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

