What are the odds? Food delivery rider's order turns out to be from his girlfriend

Food delivery riders work round the clock to pick up dozens of orders in a day.

For this rider, he was pleasantly surprised when an order he took turned out to be from his girlfriend.

Taking to TikTok on Thursday (Dec 22), Kha1zuran shared what went down after accepting the order on GrabFood.

"I was laughing as soon as I saw the block and unit number," he said in the accompanying caption.

Picking up the order, the delivery rider was all ready to head to his destination on a motorbike.

"Girlfriend, wait for me," Kha1zuran quipped in the 30-second video.

By then, Kha1zuran was not the only one who knew about the "special order" – with his excited girlfriend filming him as soon as he approached the gate.

After exchanging pleasantries and handing the food over, the GrabFood rider jokingly voiced his displeasure about the tip he received in return.

"Only $10," he exclaimed, while waving goodbye and commenting that he will see his girlfriend later.

In the comments, netizens were all smitten by this impromptu couple meet-up.

"Please, this is so cute," a netizen said, while another was surprised about how it was all a coincidence.

AsiaOne has contacted Kha1zuran for comment, and on whether he got more than $10 from his girlfriend after this order.

In an incident of a delivery rider going the extra mile, a GrabFood rider dished out relationship advice after accepting an order to deliver sushi to a customer's girlfriend.

Taking to Twitter in March, the customer, who goes by the name Eden_haikal, shared how the deliver rider also helped him to write an apology note to his girlfriend.

"Grab delivery riders really need to be more appreciated, man. What a kind soul," the grateful customer said.

