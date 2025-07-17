What is the best way to meet the people's needs? SM Lee, Jamus Lim debate COE scheme

While they are both keen on addressing the needs of Singaporeans, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim disagreed on the means of doing so, according to an exchange between the two on Facebook on Wednesday (July 16).

SM Lee had said during a dialogue at the Economic Society of Singapore's (ESS) annual dinner on July 15 — where he was also conferred the title of Honorary Fellow — that introducing considerations for different groups' needs and circumstances into the COE system could "make it unworkable".

Prof Lim wrote in his Facebook post that while SM Lee had noted during the dialogue that many people had "legitimate claims on an affordable vehicle", he didn't mention a means to adjudicate between these claims.

"He then pivoted to how competitive bidding represented the best way to allocate between these claims," said Prof Lim.

"What's sorely missing, however, is how those with genuine needs may not have the purchasing power to meet those needs, even if their needs may have more merit."

According to Prof Lim, this suggests SM Lee has decided to let the market choose who should receive the certificate — which means that those with more money will have priority.

"[This] isn't how many humans wish to live; to have every aspect of their lives determined in a transactional way. Society has values — about compassion, equity, respect, and loyalty — that are poorly valued by impersonal markets," he added.

But Prof Lim also wrote that SM Lee did stress the importance of ensuring access to public transport, as opposed to car ownership.

"And to be clear, this isn't a character flaw," said Prof Lim.

Affordable transportation for all

Rebutting Prof Lim on Facebook, SM Lee said that during the dialogue, he made a separate point on how the government has focused on providing affordable and efficient transport options.

On Tuesday, SM Lee had stated that he can guarantee every Singaporean "affordable, convenient transportation".

"I cannot guarantee every Singaporean an affordable car… Cars, no. Transportation, yes," he had said.

He then explained that Singaporeans who have special requirements, such as those with children, can benefit from a larger baby bonus which they can use to defray the cost of a car.

"Directly help the group you need to help in cash, rather than make complicated schemes, which then end up with all kinds of contradictions and wrong incentives," SM Lee had pointed out.

Reiterating his arguments in his response to Prof Lim, SM Lee wrote: "Where we disagree is not over who cares more for our fellow Singaporeans, but what is the best way to meet people's needs and take care of them."

Lim concurred, adding that their disagreement stems from their "differing beliefs about the behaviour of people, and the efficacy of markets".

Defining success today

At the dialogue, SM Lee tackled other topics such as US tariffs and climate change.

He also shared his thoughts on what success means for the youth of Singapore today.

Responding to a question from ESS Young Professionals Wing chairman Benjamin Lau, SM Lee commented that "it is for the young Singaporeans to define what they would like success to mean".

He explained that youths today are born with advantages their parents did not have, specifically the higher standard of living and education opportunities.

"You have a Singapore degree from an AU (Autonomous University), you can go anywhere in the world and find work. We are in Silicon Valley. We are all over China. You go to deepest Africa, you will find Singaporeans there," he said.

He also advised youth to not rest on their laurels.

"Do not lie flat," SM Lee cautioned. "It is such a waste, that your parents will be disappointed in you… If you lie flat after a while, I hope you are ashamed of yourself.

"We did all these for you, make use of it and show us that actually, you are better than us."

