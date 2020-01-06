What circuit breaker? Snaking queue outside Lucky Plaza sparks concern

First IKEA, now Lucky Plaza?

As Singapore approaches the end of a two-month-long circuit breaker, the sight of a crowd that formed outside Lucky Plaza on Sunday (May 31) has sparked online discussions.

While those waiting in line were orderly and wearing face masks, the thing that surprised netizens was the size of the crowd that had gathered there.

In photos and video clips circulating on social media over the weekend, a long, snaking queue is seen outside the shopping mall.

Lucky Plaza.. Filipinoy Please dont Sabo lehh.. We want to start work tmr.. Why cant you all stay safe.. Posted by Zaid Khan on Sunday, May 31, 2020

A discussion thread 'What circuit breaker? Morning crowd outside Lucky Plaza' surfaced on Reddit on the same day, raising the alarm on potential breaches of safe distancing measures.

And with the number of community cases dwindling in recent weeks, some questioned whether people were getting complacent about the coronavirus situation in Singapore.

However, numerous Facebook users reasoned that the foreign domestic workers just got paid at the end of the month and were hurrying to remit money home on their day off.

Several netizens urged others to be more understanding — on top of handling the domestic duties of Singapore households, these women are also supporting their own families who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic back home.

Some used the opportunity to shine a light on how most domestic helpers do not have bank accounts in Singapore to wire money via digital means, or how their families back home may not have the technological means to receive the money.

Several Facebook users also commented that they had no issue with the queue if the women are wearing masks and practising safe distancing.

But a few others remain doubtful and suggested that there might be other reasons why they preferred to go to Lucky Plaza over remittance services in the neighbourhood malls.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Monday (June 1) it is aware of the crowd management situation at Lucky Plaza the day before.

STB deployed Enforcement Officers and additional Safe Distancing Ambassadors to Lucky Plaza to ensure compliance with safe distancing measures, including crowd management, temperature taking and maintaining one-metre separation between individuals.

The board added that it will "continue to work closely with Lucky Plaza and other tourism establishments to ensure proper crowd management and safe distancing, especially during potential peak periods."

In April, MOM said that foreign domestic workers should stay home on their rest days. They are allowed to go out to buy meals or run essential errands but must return home immediately.

If they need to go out during their rest days, they're encouraged to do so on a weekday when public places are less crowded and wear masks as well as follow safe distancing measures.

This is to minimise contact between different households, MOM explained in an advisory.

While Singapore is easing some measures on June 2, meeting up with friends or gatherings in public spaces remain off-limits for everyone in the community.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

