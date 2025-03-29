What to do if you're caught in an earthquake overseas: A guide for Singaporean travellers

As Singaporeans, we rarely have to think about earthquakes as their occurrence here is rare. But when travelling overseas-especially to places like Japan, Indonesia, or Taiwan — you may find yourself in an earthquake-prone zone.

On March 28, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 rocked Myanmar, sending tremors to surrounding regions like Bangkok, where witnesses said that people streamed out of buildings.

Getting caught in an earthquake can be a scary and disorienting experience, especially if it's your first time; however, a little preparation and knowing what to do can make all the difference in keeping you safe.

Before your trip: Be prepared

Know your destination's earthquake risk: Check if your travel destination is in a seismic zone. Countries along the Pacific Ring of Fire, such as Japan and Indonesia, experience frequent earthquakes.

Download emergency apps: Apps like Earthquake (for worldwide earthquake alerts) and local disaster response apps (like Japan's Yurekuru Call) provide real-time warnings and safety tips.

Know emergency contacts: Save the local emergency hotline and the Singapore embassy's number in your phone.

Register your trip with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA): The MFA eRegister, a voluntary and free service provided to all Singapore Citizens who travel or reside abroad, will allow MFA to more easily contact you to ensure that you are safe in the event of a disaster.

Pack an emergency kit: Include a flashlight, power bank, bottled water, snacks, and basic first aid items in your travel bag.

[[nid:716185]]

If you're indoors, stay calm and follow the "drop, cover, hold" rule

Drop: Get down on your hands and knees to prevent being knocked over.

Cover: Take cover under a sturdy table or desk. If none is available, protect your head with your arms. Stay away from windows, mirrors, and glass doors.

Hold: Stay put until the shaking stops. If sheltering under furniture, hold onto it to keep it in place.

Do not use the lift — take the stairs if evacuation is necessary.

If you're in a hotel or Airbnb

Stay inside unless the building is in immediate danger of collapse or fire. While our instincts might tell us to flee, the rain of glass and debris from outside also poses a threat to our safety.

Follow hotel staff instructions and evacuation routes.

Avoid using electrical appliances and check for falling objects before moving.

If you're in public (such as in a restaurant, mall, or museum)

Stay where you are and take cover — avoid running towards exits as stampedes can be more dangerous than the earthquake itself.

Move away from shelves, glass displays, and light fixtures that may fall.

If you're outside

Move to an open area away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and power lines.

Stay low and protect your head until the shaking stops.

If you're in a vehicle

If you're driving, pull over safely (away from bridges, tunnels, or overpasses).

Stay inside with your seatbelt on until the tremors stop.

Riding public transport? Stay inside the vehicle until the shaking stops and avoid getting out onto potentially dangerous streets. Hold onto any available handrails or seats to prevent being thrown around. You should also try to position yourself away from anything that could shatter (such as windows) or that could topple (such as overhead luggage) during the quake.

[[nid:716175]]

What to do if you're with elderly travellers or with children:

Stay calm and reassure them: Help them stay calm by explaining what's happening and that you're there to keep them safe.

Protect their heads and bodies: For children, get them under sturdy furniture or cover them with pillows or blankets. For elderly, ensure they are seated or lying down away from windows.

Assist with movement: If evacuation is necessary, help the elderly or children move quickly but safely to an open area or designated shelter.

Keep essential items accessible: Have any necessary medications, toys, or comfort items within easy reach to help soothe and care for them after the quake.

After the earthquake: stay alert

Check for injuries and administer first aid if needed.

Expect aftershocks — these smaller quakes can be just as dangerous.

Check news sources for updates on structural damage, road closures, and tsunami warnings.

Avoid damaged buildings and roads.

What to do if you're trapped:

Stay calm: Panicking can make the situation worse. Take deep breaths to remain focused.

Signal for help: If you can, make noise by tapping on pipes, walls, or the ground to alert rescuers. If you have a whistle or a loud object, use it to attract attention.

Stay in one spot: If possible, remain where you are to avoid further injury. Trying to move could put you at risk of additional hazards or debris.

Protect your airways: If there's dust or debris, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth or clothing to help filter the air.

Conserve energy: If you're unable to escape, try to stay still and conserve your energy while waiting for help. Keep your phone charged and try to communicate your location if possible.

Tsunami risk? Head to higher ground

If you're in a coastal area and feel a strong quake or see the sea receding unusually, move to higher ground immediately. Tsunamis can follow major earthquakes within minutes.

Contact home and seek help from the Singapore embassy

Use messaging apps like WhatsApp or Telegram if mobile networks are overloaded.

Let loved ones know you're safe and check in with the Singapore embassy if you need assistance with evacuations, shelter, or medical support. They can also provide invaluable help if you've lost your passport or if you're unable to contact your family or loved ones. Need more details? Find out more from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

If roads are blocked, follow local authorities' directions to safe shelters.

[[nid:716174]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.