'What do you think you are?' Woman films herself scolding maid for not filling up chore notebook

Unhappy with her maid's silence when questioned on a task, a woman decided to film the rest of their conversation.

When the domestic helper remained stoic and tight-lipped, the employer lost her temper, slamming her hand on the table and scolding her.

"Hello! You think what? My time is very what? What do you think you are?" she was heard saying in a video clip uploaded to Facebook by Regent Maid Agency on Monday (Sept 16).

The agency said in their post that they were issuing a statement to address a "recent situation involving one of our employers who has flagged our agency on social media".

The employer, named only as Ms L, was dissatisfied with her helper and had told the agency she would raise her concerns with the Ministry of Manpower and the Ministry of Home Affairs, as well as publicly highlight her experiences online as she's an influencer.

Regent Maid Agency said Ms L had previously reported that the maid had limited English proficiency and poor work performance.

To mitigate the issue, she required the helper to document completed chores and their duration, but this led to further dissatisfaction when the helper failed to do so.

The agency said they had worked to manage Ms L's expectations on the helper's capabilities and salary and provided both parties with continuous support, including counseling sessions.

The helper had purportedly "experienced significant stress due to the work environment, including instances of verbal abuse" and considered repatriation.

As Ms L continued to be dissatisfied with the helper, the agency informed her of their policy regarding replacement fees and repatriation costs, which they said had been previously explained.

"Despite this, Ms. L's inquiries and dissatisfaction persisted, even extending beyond working hours."

Regent Maid Agency added: "While employers have the right to express their concerns, it is also important to recognise the challenges faced by agencies and helpers. We are committed to handling each case with professionalism and fairness."

