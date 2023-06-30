What the fish: Outsiders trespass Hougang condo to catch koi

Some residents in a Hougang condominium were aghast after finding strangers gathering at the pond in their estate.

What surprised the residents more was the sight of these uninvited guests fishing for their beloved koi.

The incident happened on June 16 at the Terrasse, a condominium located near Hougang Ave 2, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Lin, a resident who tipped off the Chinese daily, said: "This happened after someone made an online post claiming that the condo management was clearing the pond's fish, and said members of the public can take the koi for free."

According to the 52-year-old, about six or seven men turned up at the Terrasse that afternoon with fishing equipment. The group stayed in the premises for about two hours.

"Some residents got concerned [about the group's presence], so the security guards stopped them."

The self-employed man shared that the residents have been feeding the koi for years, and no one had the right to let outsiders catch the fish.

"If the condo management wants to clean the pond, they should at least inform the residents, but no one has received any message [about it].

"If they allow outsiders into the condo premises, it can pose a risk to residents."

A representative from the condo management told Shin Min said they did not authorise any resident to make the announcement online.

"We're not planning to remove the koi from the pond, and we don't intend to do so in the near future," he said, adding that the condo management is also looking into the incident.

