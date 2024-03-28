'What happens if my kids get electrocuted?' Mother of 3 delays moving into Tengah flat with leaky cooling system

Mother of three Dianah received the keys to her new Build-To-Order (BTO) flat in Tengah after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the 36-year-old coordinator, who declined to give her full name, said she will not be moving in anytime soon, after being left "speechless" by water leaking from the centralised cooling system in her five-room unit.

"The leaks are near to the electrical switch area," Dianah said. "Will SP be responsible if anything happens to my family?"

She said that SP Group, which manages the cooling system in Tengah town, allegedly assured her that her new home would not be affected by an issue prevalent among many residents there.

Plantation Village resident Dianah said that she received her keys on Feb 19, but has yet to move into the flat.

She said that, like many of her neighbours, is concerned about leaks stemming from the centralised cooling system.

Tengah, an eco-friendly and car-lite "forest" town, is the first HDB estate to provide a centralised cooling system as an option for home owners.

The system uses chilled water to remove heat, unlike conventional air-conditioning units that are connected to outdoor compressors and use refrigerants to cool down flats. Centralised chillers on the blocks' rooftops produce chilled water that is piped directly into homes.

There have been teething problems, with some residents sharing photos of puddles of water caused by the leaky cooling system.

"SP replied that my unit was not affected and told me to proceed with renovation," Dianah said, adding that she later paid around $5,110 for the installation of five fan coil units.

But on March 20, Dianah, who was not at home, received a "serious" call from a staff member at the Building Service Centre in Tengah.

An inspection of her flat found puddles of water in the living room, and damages to the walls and vinyl flooring.

"I was disappointed, speechless and my heart sank," Dianah said. "SP told me that they will be liable for all the damages caused by the centralised cooling system.

Dianah said that SP has since closed the main valve outside her home.

But she is putting off plans to move into her flat due to concerns about her children's safety.

Dianah said: "What if the leaks happen when I'm on vacation or when the warranty ends? Who will bear the cost?

"What happens if my kids get electrocuted? Will SP be responsible?"

Extra six months' warranty

The Straits Times reported on Thursday (March 28) that Tengah home owners who subscribed to the centralised cooling system will pay a reduced chilled water usage rate for the second quarter of this year.

SP Group will also offer an extra six months’ warranty covering the system’s piping and trunking within flats - for eligible residents who have collected or will be collecting the keys to their units on or before Dec 31.

In a January written parliamentary reply from the Ministry of National Development, they said the HDB receives an average of 715 cases of feedback a year about condensation in conventional air-conditioning.

SP said in The Straits Times report that they will continue to work closely with Daikin, who is responsible for installing the centralised cooling system, to ramp up resources in handling teething issues and workmanship challenges.

“We have resolved a majority of the condensation issues, and our priority is to address and resolve all outstanding issues expeditiously,” it added.

