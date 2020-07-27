'This is what I love to do': Patriotic driver zhngs ride again for National Day

How do you show your love for Singapore?

Some drivers zhng (decorate) their rides by slapping on a couple of Singapore-related decals, but this man's flashy ride takes the cake.

Gojek driver Henry Ho is back on the roads again with his Toyota sedan decked out in numerous decorations showing off his national pride.

Besides the small Singapore flags fastened to the car chassis, the 64-year-old has plastered nearly every surface of his vehicle with self-made decals to spread joy to his passengers and fellow motorists.

The Covid-19 pandemic may have led to a smaller, quieter celebration of the nation's 55th birthday, but it hasn't dampened the spirits of the patriotic Singaporean.

Despite his earnings being halved since February, Ho spent $300 on the decorations this year.

"This is what I love to do, I'm fine with spending some money on it," he told Lianhe Wanbao.

For the past 11 years, Ho has been zhnging his car in celebration of National Day. Last year, he was said to have splashed between $1,000 and $1,500 on the decorations.

While he used to print the decals every June, the driver began doing so in March because he was worried the print shop business would be affected by the pandemic.

This year, Ho's usual red and white outfit is embellished with various local motifs. A face mask sporting the lion head symbol (from this year's funpack) completes his look.

To get everyone in the celebratory mood this year, the driver said he will continue to give out handheld Singapore flags to his passengers.

"In times both good and bad, we should celebrate the birth of our nation," he said.

With such an eye-catching car, however, he was seen being pulled over by the traffic police after an incident with a motorcyclist along Orchard Road last July.

Although some expressed safety concerns for the over-the-top display of patriotism, Ho told The Straits Times last August that he made sure that the decorations did not hinder his view of traffic on the roads.

