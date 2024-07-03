'What is it trying to promote?' Banner calling for passers-by to stare at Tanjong Pagar residents' windows causes confusion

Is this form of artistic expression creative or plain weird? Well, either way, it certainly has sparked conversations.

Over the weekend, a banner was put up at the foot of Pinnacle@Duxton along Cantonment Road, encouraging passers-by to stare at the windows of the homes above.

It reads: "Choose one apartment window above to look at. Keep staring until the inhabitant catches you staring."

Look closer and you will find, in smaller print, that it is a part of a public art initiative by the Singapore Art Museum (SAM). There is also a QR code where participants can leave their feedback.

But it has made some residents at the HDB estate a little uneasy, Shin Min Daily News reported.

'It all feels weird'

Resident Huang Xizhen (transliteration) said that she was aware of the banner, but added that she would feel harassed if strangers were to stare at her window from outside.

"It does not matter if it's just looking or being stared at. It all feels weird," said the 35-year-old. "I hope this form of art doesn't affect others."

Another resident, 26-year-old Chu Xuan (transliteration), felt the banner did not clearly indicate that it is promoting an art project.

But there were also other residents who felt the public project is meaningful.

Lin Ke (transliteration), 34, who is in the accounting industry, acknowledges the artistic value, but said she is too busy with work to participate.

Another resident, who only gave her name as Wendy, said the activity encourages people to go beyond what they typically see in their daily lives.

The 38-year-old housewife added that she has encouraged her daughter to pay attention and observe these "small missions".

The banner has also sparked a debate on social media, with netizens commenting under a Reddit thread.

"What is it they are trying to promote?" one of them said, while another added that it may encourage stalking behaviour.

But one netizen noted that the banner has managed to capture his attention and spark conversations.

Banner part of a creative project: Singapore Art Museum

Responding to AsiaOnes' queries, SAM said that the banner at Pinnacle@Duxton is part of A Daily Act, a creative project commissioned by The Everyday Museum, which aims to "highlight art in the everyday" and "how seemingly ordinary actions could be creative responses within public realms".

The spokesperson added that it has distributed 80 such messages using various collaterals such as flyers, banners and postcards around the Tanjong Pagar area, encouraging participants to "pause and pay attention to details in their everyday environment".

"A Daily Act therefore hinges on an individual's willingness to actively look and listen, tune in to oneself and be open to participate," SAM said, adding that members of the public can also submit their feedback online.

A check by AsiaOne on the SAM website found that the art project, which started on June 29 and runs until July 27, is currently at 12 other locations.

A signboard at Tras Link Park, for instance, encourages passers-by to "find comfort in its shadow on a hot sunny day", Shin Min reported.

chingshijie@asiaone.com