'What price your sneer': Shanmugam hits back at Economist commentary on Singapore's leadership transition

"The Economist can't resist sneering," said Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam of the British publication's commentary piece on Singapore's leadership transition.

The 740-word article, published on Thursday (April 18), said that Lawrence Wong will only be the fourth prime minister in Singapore's history and he "remains relatively unknown among Singaporeans".

"He was not the 4G's first choice," The Economist added while describing Wong as a "guitar-strumming, self confessed nerd" who is more relatable to Singaporeans than "most of the governing elites".

The article also claimed that the ruling People's Action Party will win the upcoming General Election due to its "unrelenting attacks on the opposition" among other reasons.

In response, Shanmugam said in a Facebook post on Friday that the British publication "can't stand that people they were accustomed to lecturing are now doing better than they are".

"It's an instinct lodged deep in the unconscious of the British commentariat class," the minister added.

While Deputy Prime Minister Wong will take over as prime minister from Lee Hsien Loong as Singapore's fourth prime minister in 59 years, Britain's Rishi Sunak is the fourth PM in 4.9 years, Shanmugam said.

Sunak had succeeded Liz Truss, who was the shortest prime minister in Britain's history - just 49 days in office.

On the economy, Shanmugam said that Singapore's per capita gross domestic product at over $109,000 is the fifth highest in the world.

"Well ahead of the UK," he added.

Shanmugam said that Singapore also provides "far better healthcare, housing and education" to its people, regardless of classes and races, as well as public safety and social cohesion.

He cited how 85 per cent of all crime cases reported in England and Wales were closed without any suspect caught, and "0 per cent of reported car thefts are solved" in more than a hundred neighbourhoods.

"A situation like that would be unthinkable and unacceptable in Singapore," he said.

Shanmugam also pointed out how a political donor in Britain made racist remarks, and his party said that "all should just move on".

"In Singapore, a person who makes such a comment is likely to be charged in court," he said. "What price your sneer."

