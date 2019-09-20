What you need to know about LTA's free e-scooter disposal and $100 incentive

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has announced that owners of registered e-scooters that do not meet stipulated safety requirements will receive a $100 incentive if they agree to dispose of their personal mobility devices (PMDs) early.

This will be done over six months from next Monday (Sept 23) to March 31, 2020.

This initiative is to help e-scooter owners meet the deadline for PMDs to comply with the UL2272 standard by July 1 next year.

PMD owners will be able to dispose their non-UL2272 certified devices at 180 designated disposal points set up by LTA-appointed e-waste recyclers across Housing Board estates, or at the LTA's Sin Ming office.

1. My e-scooter was deregistered before the LTA's announcement of the early disposal incentive scheme, but I still have it with me. Will I receive the incentive if I bring my deregistered e-scooter to the disposal points?

Deregistered e-scooters do not qualify for the early disposal incentive. However, you may still bring your deregistered e-scooter to any of the designated disposal points and dispose of it for free.

2. I do not have a SingPass account. How can I apply to dispose of my e-scooter?

If you are eligible for SingPass, you will need to set up your SingPass account at www.singpass.gov.sg.

If you have forgotten your password, reset your SingPass password before completing the form.

If you are not eligible for SingPass, you may approach your colleague, relative or friend who is a SingPass holder to submit the online disposal application on your behalf.

The person submitting the form will be required to provide the following information:

- his or her mobile number

- the owner's e-scooter number

- the last four characters of the owner's identity card number.

3. Can I authorise someone else to bring the physical e-scooter to the disposal point on my behalf?

Yes, you may authorise someone else to dispose of your e-scooter on your behalf if you submit the application with your own SingPass.

You will have to provide the IC number and contact details of the person you authorised in the online application form.

If you are not eligible for SingPass, and someone else made the application on your behalf with their SingPass/CorpPass, you need to personally bring the physical e-scooter to the disposal point.

4. How can I apply for the disposal on behalf of someone?

To apply for disposal on behalf of another person, login with your SingPass/CorpPass at www.onemotoring.com.sg and follow the step-by-step instructions.

You will have to provide the e-scooter registration number and identification details of the registered owner of the e-scooter.

However, the registered owner of the e-scooter has to personally bring the e-scooter to the disposal point.

5. My registered e-scooter has only the Identification Mark but not the Registration Mark. Is it eligible for the early disposal incentive?

E-scooters must have both the Identification Mark and Registration Mark affixed to be considered for the early disposal incentive.

6. My registered e-scooter's Registration Mark is damaged. Is it eligible for the early disposal incentive?

E-scooters with Registration Marks properly affixed but damaged from normal wear and tear will continue to be eligible for the early disposal incentive as long as there is no sign of it being tampered with, and the characters on the Registration Mark are legible.

7. I do not have time to bring my registered e-scooter to the designated disposal points. Can I arrange for my own recycler to pick up my device?