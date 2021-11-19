What you need to know about vaccinated travel lane with Malaysia

SINGAPORE - The borders between Singapore and Malaysia will be reopened for quarantine-free travel at scale from Nov 29, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began rapidly worsening in March last year.

For a start, travellers will be able to fly between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme. The land borders at the Causeway and the Second Link are expected to reopen soon as well, with talks now at an advanced stage.

Here is what you need to know about flying to Malaysia on the VTL.

1. Who is eligible to travel to Malaysia under the VTL scheme?

To qualify, you must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Malaysia recognises vaccines approved under the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing. It also recognises vaccines “approved by a stringent regulatory authority”.

Children below 12 years of age are exempted from the vaccination requirement. The age of the child will be based on his date of birth.

You must have remained in Singapore and/or Malaysia in the past 14 consecutive days before departing for Malaysia.

2. What must you do before flying to Malaysia?

No application is needed to travel to Malaysia under the VTL.

But your result must be negative for a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction swab test taken within two days before departure for Malaysia. This test will have to be done at a facility recognised by the health authorities in either Singapore or Malaysia.

You must also register and pay for an on-arrival Covid-19 test at the BP Clinical Lab Health Screening Centre at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

If you are a short-term visitor, you must hold a return ticket. You must also buy mandatory travel insurance with a minimum coverage of RM100,000 (S$32,500) for medical treatment or hospitalisation costs related to Covid-19.

You must also download and register a profile on the MySejahtera app to aid contact tracing.

3. What are the available flights?

The VTL between Malaysia and Singapore will start with six daily designated services in each direction between Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Changi Airport.

Additional services and other new entry/exit points in Malaysia and Singapore may be added subsequently upon mutual agreement.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has said it will operate 10 weekly return VTL services between Singapore and KL from Nov 29.

These flights are SQ108, SQ107, SQ122 and SQ121.

The flights will be open for booking from 10am on Friday (Nov 19).

SIA's budget arm, Scoot, will operate four weekly designated flights between Singapore and KL. These flights are TR472 and T473.

AirAsia, Jetstar Asia, Malaysia Airlines and Malindo Air will also operate VTL flights.

4. What should you expect when you check in at Changi Airport?

You will need to present a valid passport or recognised travel document to show that you have remained in Singapore and/or Malaysia in the past 14 consecutive days.

You will also need to present a valid vaccination certificate, a negative pre-departure Covid-19 test result and a mobile device with the MySejahtera app.

If you are a short-term visitor to Malaysia, you will need to show physical or electronic proof of travel insurance with a minimum coverage of RM100,000 for medical treatment and hospitalisation costs due to Covid-19. You will also need to show a return ticket.

5. What should you expect when you land at Kuala Lumpur International Airport?

You will undergo a Covid-19 PCR test at the BP Clinical Lab Health Screening Centre at the airport upon arrival in Malaysia. The result of the test will likely be available within one to three hours.

You will have to wait at a designated waiting area for your result.

After you test negative, you can proceed to immigration. You must present required documents, including your passport and the boarding pass.

If you are a short-term visitor, you will need to show your return ticket.

6. What do you have to do during your stay in Malaysia?

You must adhere to prevailing public health measures, such as mask-wearing and safe distancing.

You will have to keep the MySejahtera app activated on your mobile device at all times.

If you test positive for Covid-19, you are responsible for the medical expenses arising from the required treatment.

You must also provide all data in the MySejahtera app if you test positive for Covid-19 while in Malaysia.

