What's the catch? Orchard Road nightclub offering $12k salary for performing artiste

A nightclub along Orchard Road put up a job listing last Friday (Jan 12) offering between $8,000 to $12,000 salary for a performing artiste.

According to the listing by Jamcute Pte Ltd that was posted on MyCareersFuture, the job opening is for a permanent position at a nightclub.

A quick search by AsiaOne shows that other clubs are offering salaries of between $3,400 and $8,000 for a similar role.

However, this particular job description hints that the hired candidate would be required to do more than simply perform.

Some other responsibilities that come with this role include "ad-hoc jobs" that are given by the performing artiste manager.

The successful candidate is also required to have "existing and active connections with Thailand, Vietnam, and Korean candidates". The job listing didn't explain why.

He or she is also expected to possess "solid" verbal and written communication skills in Thai, Vietnamese, and Korean.

Growing demand for Thai and Vietnamese singers

Nasen Thiagarajan, the president of the Singapore Nightlife Business Association told Shin Min Daily News that many permanent residents in Singapore will be able to meet the requirements stipulated in the job description, and that the job could also involve some extra co-ordination duties.

Zhong Shanhong (transliteration), the manager of Major99 Family KTV and Entertainment Center, told the Chinese daily that there has been a recent demand for Thai and Vietnamese singers here.

He cited the recent Thai music festival that was held at Resorts World Singapore in early January, where several popular Thai artistes were invited to perform.

Zhong added: "Some nightclubs and event organisers in Singapore will occasionally have events and invite performers from overseas.

"These full-time employees [at nightclubs] will then need to be responsible for coordinating the performances.

"If they have contacts with artistes in Thailand or other countries, they can also serve as advisors to help nightlife establishments bring these performers to Singapore," said Zhong.

