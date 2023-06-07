'What's his problem?' Delivery rider asks after MOS Burger staff throws a fit over elderly colleague's mistake

When an elderly man made a mistake at work, his colleague made his anger known by throwing a fit.

Taking to TikTok on Tuesday (June 6), a GrabFood rider said that he recorded a MOS Burger staff's outburst while picking up an order at HDB Hub in Toa Payoh.

"This is totally unacceptable," he said.

In the eight-minute clip, the MOS Burger staff was seen telling his colleague off for giving an order to the wrong person.

After heading back to the kitchen, the man unleashed his fury by slamming on the counter and throwing several objects around as diners were having their meals.

"What's his problem?" the delivery rider asked the elderly staff while the latter apologised profusely.

The video has since garnered over 388,000 views.

In the comments, several netizens criticised the MOS Burger employee for throwing a fit.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/James_sg88

But others pointed out that the man might be having a bad day at work.

"I know it is tough to work in F&B but it is just a job at the end of the day," a netizen said.

AsiaOne has contacted MOS Burger and the delivery rider for more information.

