'What's wrong with being hairy?' Netizens in China call out Singapore salon for featuring orangutans in ad

This advertisement by a salon was meant as a cheeky attempt to promote their hair removal services.

But netizens are not seeing the funny side, saying that it compares women who do not shave their body hair as orangutans.

Strip, a beauty chain founded in Singapore in 2002, had put up two posters of their ads outside their outlets in Shanghai, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Wednesday (Feb 8).

One of them showed two bikini-clad women and an orangutan jumping into a river, while the other featured a model and an ape that were dressed in the same dress.

Several enraged netizens later took to social media to criticise the "degrading" depiction of women, reported SCMP.

"I've made a tipoff against this advertisement," a netizen commented.

"This company degrades women and materialises women and creates body anxiety among women only for the sake of its commercial interests."

Another netizen asked: "What's wrong with being hairy?"

Responding to SCMP's queries, an employee from the Shanghai outlet said that the company's head office supplied the ad posters.

And that an orangutan was used in the ad since there were difficulties finding women with ample body hair.

Said the unnamed employee: “The advertisement sends the message that if you don’t remove your body hair, you will look like an orangutan; if you remove it, you will become beautiful.”

Strip told the media outlet that the posters had been "adjusted", and promised they would carefully vet future ad campaigns.

AsiaOne has contacted Strip asking if the posters would be removed in their Singapore outlets.

Orangutans are featured in the company's promotional materials on social media.

'Token Indian celebrity'

In another ad that had caused backlash, ShopBack's 'Indian dance' video in April 2021 struck a nerve with some netizens then.

The ad, which featured brand ambassador and local comedian Kumar and TikTok influencer Kevin Tristan, has several backup dancers donning traditional Indian attire while repeating the campaign tagline.

But several netizens called the clip problematic and slammed the company, saying "just because they have one token Indian celebrity, they created this fake 'Bollywood' song?"

ShopBack co-founder Joel Leong told AsiaOne then that it is a misconception, and clarified that the company supports diversity and works with a wide range of content creators.

ShopBack also said it has since reached out to the affronted TikTokers to address their concerns, as well as to learn more about what to take note of during their future productions.

