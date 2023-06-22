Wheelchair-bound elderly man calls police on son after getting slapped by him in public

A man slapped his wheelchair-bound father in public, after the latter allegedly scolded him for asking his mother for money.

The incident took place at around noon last Sunday (June 18) at Block 409 AMK Market and Hawker Centre, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A female stall assistant who declined to be named said the man's mother works at one of the drink stalls at the hawker centre.

"He doesn't have a job, and he asks his mother for money every day. His father couldn't stand it, so he scolded him," she said, adding that the elderly couple are in their 70s.

According to CCTV footage, the son, dressed in a red T-shirt, slapped his father on the face after getting scolded.

Enraged by his son's retaliation, the elderly man called the police, and was later taken to the hospital.

When Shin Min spoke to the elderly man's wife, she said that her husband was discharged from the hospital, but refused to speak about the incident.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 409 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at about 11.55am on June 18.

They said that a 76-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to hospital. A 48-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that one person was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

Teen slaps mum after she refuses to give him money

Back in 2020, a video of a teen slapping his mother went viral on social media, sparking outrage among Singaporeans.

In the three-minute video, the teen was shown hitting the woman on the head after she said she could not give him more money.

He also slapped her repeatedly and swore at her.

After the video made its rounds on social media, some netizens managed to identify the teen's school based on the shirt he was wearing in the video, and tagged the institution in the comments.

The school later responded in an email saying they were aware of the incident.

"We are in touch with the boy and his parents," the school's principal said then.

"The boy is sorry for what he had done and the school is working with him, his parents and the police to resolve their family issues."

