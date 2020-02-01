Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope

Amidst the Christmas and New Year festivities, many food couriers would have made their rounds for the last few deliveries of the year, including one wheelchair-bound deliveryman.

Unfortunately for him, despite his best efforts to make his delivery through the rain, his customer ultimately decided to cancel his order.

Tan Yen Hua and her companion chanced upon the courier along a slope at Bukit Purmei on Dec 22.

In a post uploaded to Facebook that same day, she shared how the courier had been trying to push himself up the slope for the past half an hour, after journeying from Tiong Bahru to Bukit Purmei with just a raincoat to shield him from the rain.

While we were enjoying celebrating the coming festival. There are this group of people working double or thrible hard... Posted by Tan Yen Hua on Sunday, 22 December 2019

As there was no one else around to help, they approached the courier and helped to wheel him along.

It turns out, the courier had been lost in the area.

Though they tried to contact his customer in hopes of finding a suitable meeting point to hand over the food, the customer asked to cancel his order as he, by that point, had already waited for around two hours.

Upon hearing his reply, the courier told Tan sadly: "It is normal, I used to it. Customers always cancelled my orders [sic]."

With nothing else that they could do, the two escorted the courier back to the nearest bus stop to head back to his home in Sengkang.

Before he left, Tan slipped him a red packet, in hopes that it can "bring him a smile" when he reaches home safely "after a hard day [sic] work."

Tan ended her post imploring others to spare a thought for their couriers and to think twice before cancelling their orders.

"The next time, when you cancelled your order, think... What will you do? [sic]"

