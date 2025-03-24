Wheelchair-bound woman dies after falling into Lower Seletar Reservoir

A wheelchair-bound woman fell into Lower Seletar Reservoir and died on Saturday (March 22).

A passer-by, who only wanted to be known as Wei, said he saw a large number of uniformed personnel at the scene.

He later heard that someone had fallen into the water, reported Shin Min Daily News.

"I walked over and saw a wheelchair on the grass slope. A staff member wearing a life jacket was also there, and they were not letting onlookers get too close," said the 29-year-old marketing director.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they received a call for water rescue assistance at Lower Seletar Reservoir Park on March 22 at around 12pm.

Upon arrival at the scene, the body of a woman was found floating in the water.

The 55-year-old woman was rescued by the SCDF and conveyed unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

She was subsequently pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, according to the police.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicate no signs of foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

