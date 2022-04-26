'When I sleep, I flip over and see a coffin': Constant view of funerals leaves Boon Keng residents frustrated

Ever wondered what it would be like to live in a funeral home? For some people living in the HDB estate along McNair Road, they don't have to wonder — they feel like they're living in one right now.

Some residents recently told Shin Min Daily News they have a perpetual view of wakes for up to twice a week over the past five years.

"When we sit on the sofa in the living room to watch TV, we are right beside the windows," a resident surnamed She said.

His flat in Block 113B has floor-to-ceiling windows with unobstructed views of the multipurpose hall below.

"I really can't stand it," the 49-year-old man said. "I feel like my home is a funeral home."

The multipurpose hall is located below Block 113B and 113C on McNair Road.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily/Xu Yingquan

Working from home during the pandemic also didn't help She's family.

"When I sleep, I flip over and see a coffin," the project manager added. "My daughter often has nightmares."

His wife, 47, also said that with the blocks' proximity to senior housing, funerals were more frequent in the area.

To deal with this situation, the She family have put opaque masking tape on the lower parts of their windows and have even replaced their curtains with opaque ones.

While authorities started placing canvas sheets around the area where the wakes are held, this did not completely solve their problems and the family can still see more than they would like to.

"It would be great if authorities could rebuild the multipurpose hall," his wife said, adding: "I know that's a luxury, though."

