'Where did you learn your manners from?' Man upset after food delivery rider leaves order beside slippers on ground

Muhmmad Haiqal was floored when he opened his door to find his food delivery order left on the ground, next to his slippers.

The Sengkang resident told AsiaOne that he had ordered dinner from a prata shop nearby for himself on Wednesday (April 24) and was alerted that his food had arrived only when the delivery was marked as completed.

In a post put up on Facebook group Complaint Singapore the next day, Haiqal said that he did not opt for contactless delivery and had expected the delivery rider to knock on his door or ring his doorbell.

There is a "leave at door" option on the Foodpanda app.

"[The rider] could have hung [the food] on my gate or rang the bell like every other rider has done," Haiqal wrote.

"Out of all the places, you put the food right on the floor beside my slipper? Where did you learn your manners from?"

One netizen, who encouraged Haiqal to contact Foodpanda, said: "I think if it's a hygiene issue, it should be reported because anyone who handles your food is somewhat liable for keeping the food safe to consume."

When contacted, Haiqal told AsiaOne that he reached out to Foodpanda customer service that same night and received a response the next day.

In the reply seen by AsiaOne, a customer service representative apologised for the incident.

"This is unacceptable behaviour and we are equally disappointed in the rider's lack of civility and professionalism towards you," she said.

"We'll thoroughly investigate this issue as Foodpanda does not tolerate such behaviour."

Haiqal, upset that he was not offered a refund, was also told that he will not receive any follow-up as the matter will be investigated internally by the Rider Compliance Unit.

"It's unfair to consumers as this has to do with hygiene and we paid with our hard earned money," he said.

A few netizens shared similar experiences in the comments section of Haiqal's post.

One recounted how her food was left on the ground by a food delivery rider who did not ring her doorbell or knock as well.

"I waited close to an hour before I walked to the door... and noticed that my food was on the floor," she said.

Another netizen said: "Foodpanda riders always pull this stunt. Mine [was the] best, put my food and drinks on the floor right in front of my gate."

According to the Singapore Food Authority (SFA), food delivery services generally refer to the delivery of cooked food from retail establishments to the consumer.

As operators of these services do not carry out any handling, cooking or other forms of processing of food, they do not require a licence from SFA to operate.

Under the Sale of Food Act and Environmental Public Health Act, operators are responsible for ensuring that the food they deliver is transported in a manner that does not compromise food safety.

AsiaOne has contacted Foodpanda for comment.

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com