Where to go for the best massages in Singapore

IKEDA SPA

When you step into Ikeda, it really is like stepping into a different world. Taking their cue from the ancient rituals of Japan, discovering Zen is their top priority with everything you do in the spa aimed at relaxing your body and quieting your mind.

For those looking for a thorough relax, you can book one of their day packages and take advantage of Singapore's only Ganbanyoku stone bath which helps you detoxify and revitalise, once you've experienced that you can chill out at the zen garden or even finish off your treatment with a manicure while you take in the views of the zen garden or treat yourself to a manicure.

Our particular favourite is the Shiatsu Massage where knots are carefully and expertly brushed out while the movement of the therapist takes you into a deep relaxation leaving you looser and calmer. Designed to unblock your body’s Ki, or energy, it is performed without oil and is especially good for those suffering from stress or tension.

Ikeda Spa, Locations across Singapore, https://www.ikedaspa.com/treatments/massage/

TRIMMINGS SPA

Trimmings has got to be one of the best known names in the world of massage. A good, safe bet, we love Trimmings for its wide range of massages, comfortable and clean rooms and excellent service.

What's more, they have recently launched their very own mobile spa, bringing all of the goodness of the salon to your very own home.

But onto the massages, with everything from pre-natal to reflexology, we love the chakra balancing massage which is a combination between reflexology and deep tissue massage - not for the feint of heart but it promises to get you feeling back to your old self in no time.

Trimmings Spa, locations across Singapore, https://www.trimmings.com.sg/massage/

THE LUXE HOUSE

When The Luxe House disappeared from Dempsey, loyal fans were bereft, but thankfully it has found a new, and very plush, home in Marina Bay Sands. Part therapy, part experience, you are guaranteed an overall relaxing experience as soon as you set foot in The Luxe House.

When it comes to massages, there is quite an array to choose from but we love the Total Tension Relief Body Massage which combines muscle mobilisation with massage to achieve better posture, looser muscles and, most importantly, an overall feeling of wellness.

The Luxe House, B1-150 Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, https://theluxehouse.com/

This article was first published in Bllnr.sg