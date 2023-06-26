Where's my bag? AirAsia passenger loses $3,000 worth of items after luggage goes missing

While on his flight from Jakarta back to Singapore, one man lost his luggage containing $3,000 worth of items.

The traveller surnamed Xiao, told Shin Min Daily News that he and his family took AirAsia flight QZ264 from the Indonesian capital on June 5.

After arriving in Singapore, the family waited for their luggage at the belt over in Changi Airport for about 20 minutes before realising that something was amiss.

"My medium-sized black luggage contained perfumes and some souvenirs I bought overseas. It weighed about 9kg and was worth about $3,000," said the 56-year-old salesman.

Anxious to find his belongings, Xiao said he went to the lost and found counter at Changi Airport to make an enquiry.

However, he was allegedly told off by a counter staff, who threatened to call the police on him for raising his voice.

"I was very anxious at that time, I wasn't sure if someone took my luggage, or if I left it in Jakarta. The luggage contains a lot of valuable items, so I might have sounded a bit harsh. But [the staff] didn't understand my concerns."

Xiao told the Chinese daily that the staff eventually asked him to file a lost and found report, and was told that he would receive a response in a week.

"I waited a week, I've also called and emailed them but they haven't contacted me about my luggage. I don't know what to do," said Xiao.

Xiao said that AirAsia contacted him last Saturday, saying that they were unable to locate his missing luggage.

The airline offered to compensate him US$180 (S$243), but Xiao said he rejected the offer.

"The items in the luggage are worth $3,000, and they're only going to compensate me US$180, it's not fair."

According to AirAsia's website, passengers who lose their luggage may contact the airline's customer service for help.

AsiaOne has contacted AirAsia for more information.

In response to Shin Min's queries, a spokesperson from Changi Airport Group said that the passenger should contact AirAsia regarding their missing luggage.

They added that they require more details from the passenger regarding the counter staff's attitude before they could investigate the matter.

READ ALSO: 10 tips on how to deal with lost luggage

claudiatan@asiaone.com