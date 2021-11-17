'White shirt was stained red with blood': 2 men arrested after slashing wedding guest with 30cm knife along Depot Road

While on a cigarette break, a wedding guest was reportedly chased by two men and was slashed with a 30cm-long watermelon knife outside a coffee shop at 118 Depot Lane.

The incident happened outside an Indian temple about 200m away from the coffee shop, on Monday (Nov 15) at around 10pm according to Shin Min Daily News.

In an interview with the Chinese evening daily, an eyewitness named Suresh said his 37-year-old cousin was seen arguing with two strangers outside the temple.

The 33-year-old eyewitness added that although a number of wedding guests tried to defuse the situation, the dispute between the two sides intensified. After the two men flashed a knife at him, the victim fled towards the direction of the coffee shop.

According to several eyewitnesses, the assailants caught up with the victim and slashed him on the lawn of the coffee shop.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a 24-year-old employee at the coffee shop said: "Everyone at the coffee shop heard his cries while he was being slashed. His white shirt was stained red with blood, and his hands were bleeding a lot."

Two men arrested for suspected involvement in violent assault

In a press release on Wednesday, the police said they arrested two men, aged 18 and 21, for their suspected involvement in the violent assault at a coffee shop in Depot Road.

The police said witnesses saw them slashing and stabbing the victim, leaving him bleeding profusely with multiple cuts and stab wounds to his head, neck, knee and chest. He was subsequently conveyed to hospital.

The alleged assailants, who were also suspected secret society members, had fled and disposed of their weapons before the police arrived at the scene.

The police said: "Investigations revealed that both men had been released from the Reformative Training Centre and had allegedly cut their electronic tagging to avoid tracking of their whereabouts.

"They are also suspected of being members of secret societies."

After mounting an extensive manhunt, police officers managed to find and arrest the men at a hotel on Sentosa at around 4.45pm on Monday, within some 20 hours of the assault.

A 30 cm-long knife used in the assault was also recovered in the vegetation near the coffee shop.

The two men will be charged in court on Wednesday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon.

Three other men, aged 19 to 28, were separately arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies.

The older two are believed to have met up with the two assailants after the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing to probe their alleged involved in the incident.

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapon may be jailed for life, or up to 15 years with a fine and caning.

Offenders convicted of being a member of an unlawful society may be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $5,000.

