White smoke from train at Buona Vista Station due to air-con refrigerant leak: SMRT

PHOTO: The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Mar 21, 2019

SINGAPORE - White smoke that was seen wafting out from a train at Buona Vista Station on Wednesday morning (March 20) was due to an air-conditioner refrigerant leak, said SMRT.

In a Facebook post late Wednesday night, the public transport operator said that the MRT train was travelling along the East-West Line in the direction of Pasir Ris.

When the incident happened at around 7.45am, all commuters on the train were asked to alight and board the next train, as a safety precaution.

"The train was immediately withdrawn for further checks," SMRT added.

