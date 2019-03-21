White smoke from train at Buona Vista Station due to air-con refrigerant leak: SMRT

SINGAPORE - White smoke that was seen wafting out from a train at Buona Vista Station on Wednesday morning (March 20) was due to an air-conditioner refrigerant leak, said SMRT.

In a Facebook post late Wednesday night, the public transport operator said that the MRT train was travelling along the East-West Line in the direction of Pasir Ris.

When the incident happened at around 7.45am, all commuters on the train were asked to alight and board the next train, as a safety precaution.

"The train was immediately withdrawn for further checks," SMRT added.

