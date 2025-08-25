'Who is this good person?' Passer-by wins accolades for clearing barricades from road after storm

A good Samaritan has won praise online for clearing a road obstruction caused by a storm on Sunday (Aug 24).

The scene was filmed by TikTok user jerries__, who asked in the video uploaded on Sunday morning: "Who is this good person?"

Two barricades are seen lying in the middle of a traffic junction, appearing to obstruct a lane. Two more barricades near the crossing island are seen blown away and are blocking another lane on the opposite side of the road.

The clip then cuts to show a pedestrian — dressed in an orange shirt and holding a black umbrella — crossing the road and pulling one of the barricades back to the crossing island.

He drags the other disarranged barricade flush to the island before clearing the two barricades at the middle of the road in a similar fashion.

"Back to normal. Well done!", the in-video text read.

Netizens took to the comment section to laud the person's good deed.

"So kind of this person to clear four pieces of barricade using one hand, and under heavy road traffic condition. He risked his life to do that. Bravo to him," commented a TikTok user.

"He prevented accidents," another wrote.

However, some felt that it was "dangerous", and that it was not safe for the passer-by to help.

AsiaOne has reached out to jerries__ for more information.

[[nid:721692]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com