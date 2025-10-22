'Who said you're allowed to sleep here?' Man films foreign workers resting at void deck, draws backlash online

A man who filmed foreign workers resting at a void deck, questioning whether they were allowed to sleep there, has drawn flak online as netizens weighed in on how migrant workers are treated in Singapore.

The clip, shared by singaporeinfluenceviral on TikTok, shows a void deck where at least three foreign workers are seen sitting or lying on mats on the floor.

The man behind the camera approaches them and questions their actions, saying that they are "not allowed to smoke inside".

"Who said you're allowed to sleep here?" he asks repeatedly. "Here is not your grandfather's place, okay. This is not nice, you know."

The workers, who are sitting cross-legged on the ground, remain silent as the man continues speaking. "You all are all no use," the man adds before walking away.

The caption reads: "Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council allowed contractor to sleep anyhow", questioning whether the foreign workers were homeless or had no proper place to rest.

The New Paper has reached out to Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council for comment.

Dipa Swaminathan, founder of migrant worker charity ItsRainingRaincoats, told The New Paper that she found the video "disappointing".

"There's no need to be rude. These guys are the ones who build those very void decks. Where are they supposed to go to rest?"

Swaminathan noted that migrant workers often endure long working hours, and their afternoon break serves as a brief respite, given the physical nature of their work.

"But the minute they rest, they become somehow offensive," she said, stressing the need for a shift in attitudes and creation of spaces of rest for migrant workers.

@singaporeinfluenceviral Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council allowed contractor to sleep anyhow plus contractor no proper place to sleep or isit no house to stay or isit homeless? ♬ original sound - Singapore Influence Viral News

'They're just resting': Netizens defend foreign workers

The clip has since gained over 82,000 views and 370 likes.

Most netizens defended the migrant workers, calling the man's behaviour "harassment" and asking him to "mind his own business".

Many saw nothing wrong with the workers resting at the void deck, noting that such situations are common.

"It's a public place, as long as it's not illegal," one commenter said, while others urged the man to leave the workers alone.

"Let's be kind to them," one user said. "I think we all do agree they deserve a rest."

[[nid:724229]]

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.