Ong Ye Kung to lead Singapore's delegation to 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva

Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung will lead the Singapore delegation to the 79th World Health Assembly to be held in Geneva from May 17 (Sunday) to 20.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Friday that the assembly is the World Health Organisation's (WHO) highest decision-making body.

"Its annual meetings set out WHO's policies and programmes for the year ahead," the ministry added, noting that the assembly's attendees include health ministers from WHO member states, the WHO director-general, regional-directors of the six regions and senior officials from member states.

Themed "Reshaping global health: A shared responsibility", the assembly will discuss public health issues such as strengthening pandemic prevention, preparedness and response; prevention and control of non-communicable diseases and mental health; and the reform of the global health architecture and the UN80 initiative.

Launched in 2025, UN80 is the United Nations' ambitious, system-wide reform effort to make itself more responsive and resilient; better equipped to serve the people whose lives depend on it; more accountable to taxpayers who underwrite its work; and being more supportive of staff in their critical roles.

While in Geneva, the health minister will also participate in two other events on global pandemic preparedness and response, including one co-organised by Singapore's Communicable Diseases Agency.

Ong, who is accompanied by senior officials from MOH, will also meet with his foreign counterparts during his visit.

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