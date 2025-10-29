'Wholesome and cute': Migrant worker jams out on percussion wall in Tampines playground

A migrant worker was recently spotted having a playful moment while at the construction site of a playground in Tampines.

The 12-second video posted by TikTok user Qdotsg on Saturday (Oct 25) shows the man sitting on the ground as he plays a tune on the percussion wall with a mallet.

The worker appears to be holding a phone as well, seemingly recording the impromptu jamming session.

The TikTok user lamented in his post that the audio wasn't clear, but that it was "a fun li'l moment to capture".

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@qdotsg/video/7564754144859327751[/embed]

He added: "Between this and the singing painter, Tampines seems to have lots of musical talent among our foreign worker friends."

Qdotsg appeared to be referring to a video which went viral a week earlier on Oct 18, when TikTok user Tamssst recorded a foreign worker's beautiful vocals as he belted out an Ed Sheeran song while on a gondola outside her window.

The worker was part of a crew doing painting on the exterior of the HDB block.

"Thought it was probably a Spotify playlist, but it was this guy's actual voice," praised Tamssst.

'Wholesome and cute'

In response to Qdot's TikTok video, several users agreed that it was a "cute" and wholesome moment to have captured. It also prompted others to reflect.

Commented one TikTok user: "This is so wholesome and cute. We need to start treating these foreign workers like members of our society, they have hobbies and fun too."

"His work and talent don't match. Somebody sign him up," wrote another.

However, one user joked: "He's doing a quality check lah, need to send to the manager, lol".

The clip has since been watched over 19,000 times, accumulating over 2,300 likes.

