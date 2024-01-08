'Why can't we make HDB more vibrant?' Bukit Panjang resident questions after told to remove corridor decorations by town council

Is it creativity or graffiti?

A Bukit Panjang resident is nonplussed that the town council has asked her to remove the decorations in the corridor outside her flat.

Stomp contributor San shared photos of the stickers of buildings and a world map on the corridor wall as well as a "Departures" sign with the names of cities around the world.

She also shared a photo of the notice from the Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council dated Dec 21.

"I was asked to take down the decorations in the corridor without being given any strong reasons," said the Stomp contributor who lives at Block 641A Senja Heights.

The reasons given were two Town Council By-Laws that state the displaying of signs on common property or open spaces and the erecting or installing of any unauthorised fixture, structure, object or material on common property or open space are not allowed.

The town council said in the notice: "During our routine inspection at your block, we found wall stickers and signage which were found to be pasted and erected along the common corridor walkway."

It added: "Please remove your items by Dec 29, 2023.

"The town council may remove these items from the common area at any time without giving any further notice."

The Stomp contributor wondered what was the harm of the decorations.

"There is no offensive message or promotional selling on such stickers or annoying any neighbours. Neither do they pose any hazards concern," said the Stomp contributor.

"Don't know why we cannot make HDB more vibrant?"

Stomp has contacted the Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council for more info.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.