Why a cow was spotted entering a HDB flat

A cow was spotted entering an HDB unit in a video that has been circulating online.

Several Stomp contributors alerted Stomp to the video that was originally posted on TikTok.

The person who originally posted the video was amused by the sight and said it was their first time ever seeing a cow at an HDB block.

While it is unusual, it is not the first time a cow has been spotted at a local housing estate.

In 2017, Stomp reported on a cow that was spotted being led into an HDB lift in Yishun.

It is likely that the bovine was there as part of a Hindu tradition to bless the home.

The ritual involves bringing a cow into the home to walk around and bless the premises, as per Hindu beliefs.

According to The New Paper, residents who wish to have this ritual performed in their homes need to inform a dairy farm.

Permits from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority are required each time the cows are taken out of the farm, whose main business is supplying milk.

Before each house blessing or temple visit, the dairy farm staff will do a survey of the location.

This includes measuring the size and maximum load of the lift, as well as checking the size of the house to determine which cow from the farm is suitable for the visit.

Each cow has its own handler, as well as a farm worker who cleans up after them.

