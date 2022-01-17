'Why did you beat my son?' Woman yells in drunken brawl at Toa Payoh

An alcohol-fuelled gathering erupted into an early morning brawl last Sunday (Jan 16).

Nine people, including a mother and her son, were involved in the fight, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A passer-by told the Chinese daily that he saw a group of people in their 40s and 50s chatting and drinking away at the park along Toa Payoh Lorong 5 at 1am.

He said that an argument led to the brawl, adding: "They used beer bottles and plastic chairs as weapons. The fight that broke out at the park later spilled to the side of the road.

"A young man was injured and a woman beside him yelled 'Why did you beat my son?'"

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a fight at 3.25am.

"Upon arrival, police officers found a group of nine individuals in a commotion. A 20-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to hospital," the police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that they conveyed the man to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police are looking into a case of voluntarily causing hurt, possible breach of safe distancing measures as well as breach of the Liquor Control Act.

