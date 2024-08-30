'Why didn't I think of a way to save the mousedeer?' Parkgoer's horror as monitor lizard eats animal

A woman walking in a park was horrified when she came across a monitor lizard with a lifeless mousedeer in its mouth.

Pictures and a video of the unfortunate encounter were posted by user Joanne Toh to Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Thursday (Aug 29).

Stating that she was at Thomson Nature Park on the same day, Toh wrote that she saw the monitor lizard eating what she thought was a frog from a distance.

However, upon using a zoom-in lens to get a clearer view, she realised that the monitor lizard was eating a mousedeer that was already badly bitten.

"I know this is the so-called 'animal life cycle', but to me it was really cruel and made me feel very sad [that] a cute mouse deer was eaten like this," wrote Toh.

"Why didn't I think of a way to save the mousedeer? Because I was alone," she added.

The woman added that she had cut her video short to post online as the later scenes, which were supposedly gory, might make some uncomfortable.

Two species of mousedeer are native to Singapore, according to a 2021 newsletter by the National Parks Board (NParks).

The lesser mousedeer weighs about 2kg and stands at 45cm at adulthood and is classified as locally endangered, with a population of around 160 to 200 as of 2021.

The greater mousedeer, on the other hand, can grow to about 52 to 57 cm in height and is widespread throughout Southeast Asia.

'One in a million moment'

Some netizens marvelled at the clear shots captured by Toh and some others assured her that she had done the right thing by not interfering.

One such netizen commented: "Wow! [I] share your sentiments, but that's nature. This is a one in a million Nat Geo (National Geographic) moment. Well done, Joanne!"

Another commentor wrote: "I understand and share your sentiments, especially since the mousedeer looked so tiny. Must have been a very young one."

"But rule number one of the privilege of witnessing nature at its best (or worst) is that we are mere observers. We do not intervene, no matter how we feel."

"You take excellent videos and shots when you're sad. Keep it up," commented another netizen.

Responding to the above comment, Toh wrote: "Thank you. I didn't stay watching till the end, just let them be. The more I see, [the more] I will feel sad."

Some netizens also pointed out that Toh had witnessed a rare sight, as the reptile she photographed was a clouded monitor lizard, known to be a scavenger rarely hunt prey.

One netizen commented: "It's not often that one sees a clouded monitor eating something larger than a frog or skink, so consider yourself privileged to observe something very few people ever witness."

"It appears that...is a clouded monitor lizard and you may [have captured] a very rare [incident]...While it is extremely uncomfortable to witness, it is part of a system to balance [the mousedeer] population," wrote another commentor.

AsiaOne has reached out to Toh for more information.

Encountering a monitor lizard

If you chance upon a monitor lizard, NParks advises members of the public to:

Not be alarmed as these animals are shy and will not attack humans unless provoked or cornered.

Not touch, chase or corner them as they may attack in defence. You are advised to leave them alone. It is fine to observe them from afar.

Seek medical attention immediately if (in a rare event) you are bitten. Although monitor lizards do secrete venom, it is not fatal to humans. The main cause for concern would be a bacterial infection from the bite.

