'Why do such dangerous things': Video from MRT track circulates online, SMRT lodges police report

Public transport operator SMRT has lodged a police report after a video showing an individual filming on the train tracks was widely circulated on social media.

The video was taken in dimly lit conditions, and minimal footsteps can be heard as a train was passing by.

It is not sure when the video was recorded, but it has been making the rounds across multiple social media platforms, drawing increasing public attention.

It garnered 28.2k views on TikTok as at Thursday (June 12) afternoon, while a version posted on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore has received 9.4k views.

The Instagram account Singapura Legends has recorded the highest traction, with 28.6k views.

The footage has sparked widespread concern among netizens, many of whom expressed shock over the individual’s actions.

One user questioned, “How on earth (did) he access that in the first place?” while another asked, “Why did he do such dangerous things?”

Another netizen described the incident as a “life-endangering action”.

In response to AsiaOne's queries on Thursday, the president of SMRT Trains, Lam Sheau Kai, said that SMRT is aware of a video circulating on social media showing footage taken from the MRT track.

The video was filmed between Simei and Tanah Merah stations, where nearby construction work is ongoing for new viaducts connecting to the future East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID).

Lam also noted "we take a serious view of this incident, as track trespassing poses severe safety risks".

SMRT added that such reckless actions not only endanger the individual but can also cause service disruptions, affecting many commuters.

When emergency brakes are applied, there is also a risk of causing injury to commuters onboard the train.

Under the Rapid Transit Systems Regulations, any unauthorised entry into MRT tunnels or tracks is considered a serious offence. Offenders found guilty of trespassing may face a fine of up to $500.

Police investigations are ongoing.

