'Why do you have to be mad?' Paya Lebar busker on kid stomping on equipment mid-performance

After getting heckled by an auntie during his busking session on Chinese New Year, local musician, Evan Goh, returns with another interesting encounter, this time with a kid.

A TikTok video shared on April 19 shows a kid stomping on Goh's microphone equipment mid-performance.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@evantellstories/video/7359404701206514960[/embed]

The video starts with Goh mentioning the durability of his microphone equipment and later showing the various attacks made by the kid to his equipment, asking "Why [do] you have to be mad?" in his video.

Despite the kid's reaction, Paya Lebar busker remained unfazed and proceeded with his performance.

Goh wrote in his caption: "While busking on the streets, we meet all sorts of interesting characters."

He added that the video was just for laughs and that one should not take it too seriously.

"Reminds me of my mom when I told her I wanted to pursue music," wrote Goh in the video as an attempt to make light of the kid's attempts to attack his equipment.

Netizens were quick to jump on Goh's calm demeanour, praising him for his ability to remain focused adding that his patience was "on a whole other level."

On the other hand, netizens also pointed out the "lack of education" displayed by the kid. One commenter asked where the kid's parents were as the parents were "not educating the kid at all."

AsiaOne has reached out to Goh for comment.

ALSO READ: He's back: 'Cathay busker' Jeff Ng plays to estimated crowd of over 1,000 at Punggol Waterway Point

crystal.tan@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.