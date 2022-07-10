'Why KSL no security?' Suspected wheel theft on Singapore-registered car in JB shocks netizens

While driving into Johor Bahru for a quick getaway might be an enjoyable occasion for most, it probably wasn't the case for one owner of a Singapore-registered car.

The owner of the red Hyundai had parked his vehicle in the basement of KSL mall, only to be the target of suspected thieves — believed to have stolen all four rims and tyres.

TikTok user Tiobehpy0 recorded the shocking sight of the wheel-less car and uploaded the video on Saturday (July 9).

From the front, the car appeared to be tilted to one side. Although the car's tyres and rims were gone, the thief had left the jack stands behind.

"Really sad to see this. Not sure if the owner is even aware yet," wrote Tiobehpy0.

At the time of writing, the video has garnered over 465,000 views.

Tiobehpy0's video also received many comments from other TikTok users who raised concerns about the mall's security and driving into Johor Bahru.

"So scary why KSL no security?", wondered one netizen, while another urged others not to go to Johor Bahru as it is "not safe at all".

Some other users also offered helpful suggestions to avoid such mishaps, which included dropping off one's car at a reputable car wash, or taking public transport into Johor Bahru instead.

Some other ways of preventing wheel theft include buying lug nut locks and installing them on the car's wheels, and turning the car wheels to a 45-degree angle when the car is parked.

The latter method makes it difficult for a thief to remove the lug nuts, as the inner fender will likely be in the way.

