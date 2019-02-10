'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister

PHOTO: Facebook/serene.engyeo, ongyekung
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

It's that time of the year again. Hapless 12-year-olds are sitting for the national exams that'll either make or break the next few years of their academic progress — the Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE).

It should go without saying that PSLE is a stressful experience for both students and parents alike.

This year, one Singaporean mother was so upset at the difficulty of this year's PSLE math paper that she took to Facebook to write an open letter to Education Minister Ong Ye Kung.

In a recent Facebook post, Serene Eng-Yeo called a math paper "harrowing" and complained that it left her child "defeated, crushed and utterly demoralised" when he sat for it on Friday (Sept 27). 

Dear Minister Ong, Our society talks about mental health issues being on the rise and of late a newspaper report...

Posted by Serene Eng-Yeo on Sunday, 29 September 2019

According to Eng-Yeo, the exam was markedly more difficult than the preliminary exam that her son's school had given him.

Eng-Yeo said that her son had walked out from his preliminary exam feeling "empowered and encouraged that he could do the paper".

In contrast, her son was "dumbfounded" after the actual PSLE math paper and was not able to do most of the questions in Paper 2.

The Paper 2 examination consists of five short answer questions and 12 long answer questions which account for a total of 55 marks.

The questions in Paper 2 are usually longer and more complex than those in Paper 1, which is made up of multiple-choice and short answer questions worth 45 marks.

Eng-Yeo also questioned Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) on the need to set such a tough paper and pointed out the consequences that it would have on students' mental health.

She wrote: "You only need to set and mark the papers. But it is the scarring that you have inflicted on your future generation that the parents have to see through and undo.

"Make it challenging. Make it doable, I agree. But what I don't understand is the cruel decision to make it so unreasonably tough that children came out crying, deflated, demoralised and crushed."

Eng-Yeo's post struck a chord with many parents, who agreed that the exam this year was too difficult.

Photos: Screengrab/Facebook

On the other hand, others argued that there was no issue with having a difficult paper since all students would be graded fairly.

Photo: Screengrab/Facebook

Ong did not respond to Eng-Yeo's post at the time of writing.

Following complaints from other parents about the math paper, a SEAB spokesperson told AsiaOne that questions in the national exams are based on topics within the syllabus.

According to the spokesperson, the exams "assess students' ability to understand and apply concepts".

"For each national examination, there will also be a balance of basic, average and challenging questions so that the overall standard of the paper is maintained from year to year to cater to a wide range of student abilities.

"We also want to emphasise that PSLE is just one of the many checkpoints in a child's education journey. We encourage all students to continue putting in their best effort and focus on their remaining papers, and we urge parents to continue giving their children their fullest support."

The PSLE written examinations started on Sept 26 and will end today, Oct 2.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
PSLE (Primary School Leaving Examination) Social media Ministry of Education

TRENDING

Tommy Koh laments that Singapore is a First World country with Third World citizens
Tommy Koh laments that Singapore is a First World country with Third World citizens
&#039;Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare&#039;: Singapore mum asks Education Minister
'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister
Malaysian thieves target parked vehicles of those who work in Singapore
Malaysian thieves target parked vehicles of those who work in Singapore
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
Chinese singer Na Ying caught kicking fan on video
Chinese singer Na Ying caught kicking fan on video
Hong Kong police defend shooting of 18-year-old, say officers were attacked
Hong Kong police defend shooting of 18-year-old, say officers were attacked
Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Bubble tea with Mark Lee, pig trotters with Jack Neo next for fried chicken mogul Nono?
Nono: How can I not contact Jacky Wu & Kang Kang?
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to &#039;burn Chinese shops&#039;
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to 'burn Chinese shops'
Malaysian man marries 2 women at the same time
Malaysian man marries 2 women at the same time

LIFESTYLE

The cost of vice: How expensive are alcohol &amp; cigarettes in the long-run?
The cost of vice: How expensive are alcohol & cigarettes in the long-run?
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs &amp; fees of a domestic helper (2019)
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs & fees of a domestic helper (2019)
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
Free 4th night stay at Conrad hotels, 10,000 free cups of coffee from 7-Eleven &amp; other deals this week
Free 4th night stay at Conrad hotels, 10,000 free cups of coffee from 7-Eleven & other deals this week

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
Indonesian man rapes stepdaughter, wife turns a blind eye to crime
Malaysian teacher staples 10-year-old boy&#039;s ear for not doing his homework
Malaysian teacher staples 10-year-old boy's ear for not doing his homework
My son doesn&#039;t want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay
My son doesn't want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay

SERVICES