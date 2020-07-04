'Why settle for PAP-lite? The real thing is much better': PM Lee throws shade at WP

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong did not pull any punches against the Opposition when he made a guest appearance on a Facebook Live session today (July 4) meant to discuss the People's Action Party's (PAP) plans for the new Sengkang GRC.

Lee, who is also secretary-general of the PAP, popped into the livestream midway to sing praises of the PAP's Sengkang team, but could not resist throwing some barbs at the Workers' Party (WP), calling them PAP-lite and urging voters not to "settle" for them.

The PAP has a strong and balanced team in Sengkang, PM Lee said.

Join us live now with our PAP candidates for Sengkang GRC to find out more about the types of job support and other... Posted by Sengkang GRC on Saturday, July 4, 2020

"If you look at the other opposition parties, they all say they want to help workers. I mean, they have to say that. But they have no plan to deal with the crisis," he added.

Turning his attention to WP's manifesto, he argued that the party had simply taken a PAP plan and plugged a few holes, scoffing: "I also can!"

Referencing Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's comment about WP being "PAP-lite" on "Singapore Votes 2020 - The Political Debate" on July 1, PM Lee said: "Why do you want to settle for PAP-lite? The real thing is much better."

PAP's Sengkang team consists of Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Ng Chee Meng, Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport Lam Pin Min, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin, and newcomer Raymond Lye.

They are up against WP's Jamus Lim, Raeesah Khan, He Ting Ru and Louis Chua.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com