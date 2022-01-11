'Why you put your mirror on my breasts?' Woman accuses cabby of staring at her

Were his eyes on the road... or not?

A passenger recently accused a taxi driver of ogling her chest through the rear-view mirror.

In a Facebook post on Jan 9, the woman wrote that she boarded the taxi "about 10 days ago" after finishing a night shift in Orchard.

She claimed that the cabby tried to "be funny" with her and said: "How like that [sic]. That's how accidents happen."

"You cannot put the mirror on my breasts. [sic] Your mirror must look at the car behind," the woman chided him as she recorded their conversation.

As she threatened to call the police, the passenger continued to ask: "Why you [sic] put your mirror on my breasts?".

Insisting she had a driving licence, the woman was not convinced when the taxi driver explained to her that he was looking at the traffic behind.

She later told him to drop her off "at the nearest 7-eleven" instead of her original destination Potong Pasir.

Claiming she is an unemployed widow with four kids, the woman said that she "won't let this guy go".

"Tell me where he stay somemore [sic].I look available meh?" she asked.

As the clip made its rounds on social media, many netizens took the driver's side, saying that the passenger failed to understand how rear-view mirrors actually work.

