Wi-Fi routers sold in Singapore must have stronger security measures by 2027: Tan Kiat How

By the end of 2027, all Wi-Fi routers will have to meet higher security standards before they can be sold to Singapore households.

This means manufacturers must ensure their products are equipped with stronger security measures, including secure communications and authentication mechanisms, said Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How on Monday (Mar 2).

Speaking at the Committee of Supply debates in Parliament, SMS Tan said threat actors have been observed to be using more advanced techniques to exploit home routers.

A global operation in 2025, which Singapore's Cyber Security Agency (CSA) took part in, found about 2,700 devices in Singapore were infected with malicious software.

"When such personal devices are hacked, citizens' privacy can be compromised and their daily activities disrupted. These devices can also be unknowingly hijacked to launch attacks against others," he noted.

At present, Wi-Fi routers sold in Singapore must be registered under the CSA's Cybersecurity Labelling Scheme (CLS) for smart products.

It must meet the basic Level 1 requirements to guard against attacks based on common weakness, such as having unique default passwords and vulnerability management processes.

The mandatory minimum standard will be raised to Level 2 by the CSA and the Infocomm Media Development Authority. This rating is given to products that adhere to higher security requirements in line with international standards.

SMS Tan told Parliament that cyber actors also commonly target IP cameras to spy on individuals.

"Exploited images are even uploaded onto pornographic websites, or used to blackmail individuals," he said.

CSA will hence explore requiring IP cameras to meet CLS Level 2, he said, adding that the agency will continue to monitor and review if more digital devices should be required to join the scheme.

