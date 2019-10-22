Wild boar charges at SUV before ramming into it along Upper Bukit Timah Rd

PHOTO: Stomp
Farah Daley
Stomp

A wild boar was seen charging across Upper Bukit Timah Road and ramming into an SUV before dashing into a forested area at about 1.45pm on Oct 13.

Stomp contributor Michelle alerted Stomp to the incident and said the boar severely dented the car her father was driving.

Michelle's family was travelling towards the city when the wild boar dashed across four lanes and smashed into their SUV.

Michelle said: "The boar collapsed upon impact but two seconds later, returned to its feet and dashed back towards the forested area from where it came, likely Bukit Batok Nature Reserve."

She told Stomp they sent the car for repair following the incident which cost them $1,241.

"We hope Stomp can help to raise awareness of such dangers to road users and what to do in such an encounter," she said.

"If the charging boar had instead collided with a pedestrian or cyclist with such impact, the consequences would have been dire.

"We also wonder if the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is going to wait until someone dies from a wild boar attack before something is done to manage these wild animals."

Michelle has since reported the incident to the police and AVS.

More about
Accidents - Traffic Singapore wildlife

TRENDING

Wing chun &#039;master&#039; Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Wing chun 'master' Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Telok Blangah bumbling bird buff botches burglary
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Police treatment of children arrested at Hong Kong protests raises concern
Police treatment of children arrested at Hong Kong protests raises concern
Thai king strips &#039;disloyal&#039; new royal consort of titles
Thai king strips 'disloyal' new royal consort of titles
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Men asked Singapore influencer to sell used and unwashed clothes to them
Men asked Singapore influencer to sell used and unwashed clothes to them
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
&#039;Her condition didn&#039;t look very bad&#039;: Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli&#039;s death
'Her condition didn't look very bad': Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli's death
Guy turns nasty after getting rejected on dating app, says he&#039;s got $354k to show her she&#039;s &#039;missing out&#039;
Guy turns nasty after getting rejected on dating app, says he's got $354k to show her she's 'missing out'
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet &amp; other deals this week
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet & other deals this week
&#039;He needs to apologise first!&#039; Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah on managing relationships
'He needs to apologise first!' Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah on managing relationships
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring

Home Works

4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
&#039;Crazy uncle&#039; spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it&#039;s not his problem
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem

SERVICES