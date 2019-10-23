Wildlife consultant Subaraj Rajathurai, a stalwart of Singapore's nature community, dies aged 56

Mr Subaraj Rajathurai was a wildlife consultant and a well-known conservationist here.
PHOTO: The Straits Times file
Audrey Tan
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Mr Subaraj Rajathurai, a wildlife consultant and well-known conservationist here, died on Tuesday (Oct 22), aged 56.

His wife, former nurse Shamla Subaraj, posted about his death on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon, sparking an outpouring of grief from the public and nature community.

Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for National Development, said he was deeply saddened by Mr Subaraj's passing.

Mr Lee paid tribute to the nature pioneer in a Facebook post, saying that for over 35 years, Mr Subaraj had worked tirelessly towards the conservation of Singapore's natural heritage.

"If you happened to bump into Subaraj in the forest, where he was often found, he would point out a bird that was hidden from view from everyone else except him," said Mr Lee. "That was his magic, his intimate understanding and his beautiful connection with nature. With his passing, we will greatly miss that magic."

Herpetological Society of Singapore's co-founder Sankar Ananthanarayanan thanked Mr Subaraj for being an inspiration.

He said: "Uncle Sub was a mentor, friend, and an inspiration. He made a big impact on how I see conservation work and environmental advocacy. Walking through the forests with him was like walking with one of the trees. Thank you Uncle Sub. We will miss you deeply."

Deeply saddened by the passing of Subaraj Rajathurai – a true giant and pioneer in our local conservation scene. My...

Posted by Desmond Lee on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Mr Subaraj leaves behind his wife and two sons - Serin and Saker - whom he named after two bird species.

The Straits Times understands that members of the nature community plan to turn up in green for his final send-off on Wednesday.

I have lost my dear husband today. May his soul Rest In Peace.

Posted by Shamla Jeyarajah Subaraj on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

In an interview with The Straits Times in September, Mr Subaraj had said he considered it his duty to speak up for nature.

In his younger days, he had walked away from completing his degree in zoology after a teacher had asked him to dissect a live frog, he told The Straits Times then.

More recently, he had refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the developer of the Mandai nature precinct, following a spate of roadkill incidents along Mandai Lake Road after works started.

National University of Singapore biology lecturer N. Sivasothi said Mr Subaraj had voluminous knowledge about nature - knowledge that he used in the perpetual struggle between development and conservation.

He was involved in conservation from a very young age, said Mr Sivasothi, and had been part of the effort in the conservation of the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, which was designated a nature park in 1993 and officially gazetted a nature reserve in 2002. He had also been part of the campaign to save the Chek Jawa wetlands on offshore Pulau Ubin.

"He was always available to talk to people, whether it's a school group or public education event," said Mr Sivasothi. "I enjoyed going for nature events because I knew he would be there. He would always welcome you with his broad smile and bandana, and ask how you are. And then, we would talk about things that had to be done."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Wildlife conservation

TRENDING

No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Hail a legit taxi near JB&#039;s City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hailed as a &#039;hero&#039;, SG Nasi Lemak’s Leonard Teo was also involved in SharingIsCaring
Hailed as a 'hero', SG Nasi Lemak’s Leonard Teo was also involved in SharingIsCaring
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
One key to rule them all: Device bought online can apparently unlock any car door
One key to rule them all: Device bought online can apparently unlock any car door
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet &amp; other deals this week
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet & other deals this week
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
I wore slippers to work &#039;cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
I wore slippers to work 'cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her

SERVICES