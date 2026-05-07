Wildlife feeders, including those who feed birds, to face stiffer penalties under proposed amendments

Those found illegally feeding wildlife, including those who feed birds, will face increased fines and potential imprisonment under proposed amendments to the Wildlife Act.

The stiffer penalties come amid increased incidents of illegal wildlife feeding and aim to strengthen deterrence, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi while speaking in Parliament on Thursday (May 7).

According to data from the National Parks Board (NParks), the number of cases where enforcement action was taken against illegal wildlife feeding has almost doubled — from close to 150 cases in 2021 to over 380 cases in 2025, with the majority involving pigeon feeding.

Additionally, repeat offenders accounted for about 42 per cent of the cases in 2025.

Up to a year in jail

Persistent wildlife feeding in Singapore particularly involves invasive pest bird species like rock pigeons and house crows, which results in public disamenities and risks to public hygiene.

As such, the maximum fines for both first-time and repeat wildlife feeding offences are set to double, said Dr Syed Harun.

First-time offenders will now face fines of up to $10,000, while repeat offenders will face maximum fines of $20,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

"We need appropriate penalties to deter errant behaviours, but our approach is not merely to penalise," said Dr Syed Harun, adding that NParks offers feeders with mental health needs nature-based activities like community gardening and birdwatching as alternatives to feeding.

NParks also partners with the Agency for Integrated Care, town councils, and other agencies to engage elderly offenders and those with mental health or psychology needs to understand their underlying needs and motivations that drive such behaviour, address misconceptions, and raise awareness on the negative impacts of bird feeding.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com