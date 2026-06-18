MOH revokes licence of Windsor Convalescent Home over 'serious and systemic lapses'

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (June 18) issued a notice to revoke Windsor Convalescent Home's licence to provide nursing home services over what it described as "serious and systemic lapses".

The 45-bed facility, located at 369 Pasir Panjang Road, will have its licence revoked on Oct 30.

This means that it will no longer be able to provide nursing home services at the said premises from the given date, the ministry stated.

Explaining why the home's licence was not revoked immediately, the ministry said this considers the time required to transfer current residents at the facility to other nursing homes.

Meanwhile, the ministry has deployed an interim care team from Vanguard Healthcare to Windsor Convalescent Home to ensure that residents will continue to receive proper care throughout the process.

What happened

Sharing its findings from an audit, MOH said the "serious and systemic lapses" are in the areas of resident safety, clinical and nursing care, and infection control practices.

For example, the audit found that residents' fundamental care needs, such as basic grooming were neglected.

Food ingredients used to prepare meals were not stored properly, with some found to be expired.

Instances such as omission of medications, use of expired medications, and discrepancies in quantity were also detected.

These issues were compounded by a lack of control, governance and oversight by the home's key office holders, the ministry added.

The audit was conducted as part of MOH's ongoing audit of selected nursing homes with identified areas for improvement to gauge compliance with infection and prevention control practices and basic custodial and nursing care.

Following the audit, the home was informed on May 5 of the ministry's intention to revoke its licence.

Nonetheless, the home was allowed to submit representations, and was even granted an extension — at its request — from the mandated 14 days to 28 days.

The decision to revoke the licence was made after the ministry said it had assessed that the home is unable to continue providing nursing home services safely.

The appointed care team from Vanguard Healthcare will work with the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) to make arrangements for the residents to be moved to other nursing homes of their choice and eligibility.

MOH also stated that it intends to share the findings with the sector at a suitable platform and work with AIC to enhance support available for the sector.

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